Brokerages Set Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) PT at $106.83

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Woodward by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $94.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.80 and a 200 day moving average of $93.38.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

