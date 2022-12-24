BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,133 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 21.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 51,721 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

DIS stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.69 and a twelve month high of $160.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day moving average is $101.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

