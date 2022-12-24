Burleson & Company LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

