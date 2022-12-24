Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $14,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.15.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.