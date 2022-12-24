Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Price Performance
NASDAQ CGIX opened at $0.77 on Friday. Cancer Genetics has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.