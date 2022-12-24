Canton Hathaway LLC Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.7% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $182.26 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The company has a market capitalization of $251.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

