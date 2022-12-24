Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 597,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PFE opened at $51.83 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $59.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

