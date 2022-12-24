Capital Advisors Inc. OK Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.69 and a twelve month high of $160.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

