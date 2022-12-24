Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) vs. VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Critical Survey

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) and VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and VectivBio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiol Therapeutics $60,000.00 562.76 -$25.24 million ($0.38) -1.39 VectivBio N/A N/A -$87.01 million N/A N/A

Cardiol Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than VectivBio.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of -0.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VectivBio has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cardiol Therapeutics and VectivBio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A VectivBio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cardiol Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 654.64%. VectivBio has a consensus price target of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 169.40%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than VectivBio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of VectivBio shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of VectivBio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and VectivBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -44.32% -38.18% VectivBio N/A N/A N/A

Summary

VectivBio beats Cardiol Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis. The company is also developing subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx for the treatment of fibrosis and inflammation in the heart that is related with the development and progression of heart failure. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About VectivBio

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy. The company is also developing apraglutide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal acute versus host disease (aGvHD). The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

