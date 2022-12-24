Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

CENT opened at $37.86 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $707.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.45 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $131,682.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 10.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

