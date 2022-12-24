Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.2 %

CENTA stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.69 and a 52 week high of $48.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

