Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives $39.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

CERE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,333,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,115.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,333,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,115.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,511,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,021,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,999,000 after acquiring an additional 861,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,188,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,363,000 after purchasing an additional 56,084 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,635,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,847,000 after purchasing an additional 304,798 shares during the period.

Shares of CERE opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 16.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

