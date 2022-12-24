ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez Sells 3,459 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,459 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,964.27. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 256,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,685.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 148,328 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $377,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 288,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About ChargePoint

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

