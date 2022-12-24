ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez Sells 3,459 Shares

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2022

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 3,459 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,964.27. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 256,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,685.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 148,328 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $377,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 288,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

