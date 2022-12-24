Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $136.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHKP opened at $126.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

