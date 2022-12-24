Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.74.
Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 129.14% and a negative net margin of 60.93%. The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter.
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
