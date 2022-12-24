Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 129.14% and a negative net margin of 60.93%. The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.