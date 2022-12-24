Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $507.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $490.00 to $507.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s current price.

CTAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $457.24 on Thursday. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.87.

Insider Activity at Cintas

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

