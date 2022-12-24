Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CSCO. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day moving average of $44.71. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,677,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

