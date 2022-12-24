Citigroup Increases Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $75.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 66 to CHF 60 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Logitech International to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.10.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.03. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $87.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 25.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 76.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 134.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,763,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 28.7% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 16,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.