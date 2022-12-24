Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) PT Lowered to $17.50 at UBS Group

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CMTG opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. Claros Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 60.83, a current ratio of 60.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

