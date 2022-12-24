ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of CLIR opened at $0.64 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

