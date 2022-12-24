CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $67.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,691 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth $188,418,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $90,604,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. CMS Energy has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 41.16%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

