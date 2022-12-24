Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of JVA opened at $1.86 on Friday. Coffee has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

Get Coffee alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.83% of Coffee worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.