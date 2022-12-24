Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:JVA opened at $1.86 on Friday. Coffee has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 million, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.83% of Coffee worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

