Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Receives $9.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software Price Performance

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $185.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cognyte Software by 9.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,505 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,047,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 218,294 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.