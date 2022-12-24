CommScope’s (COMM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $17.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COMM. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37. CommScope has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2,089.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

