Community Trust & Investment Co. Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,611 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,147 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 6,336 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 37.8% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 32,249 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

