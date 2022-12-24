Compass Ion Advisors LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $111.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.11 and a 200-day moving average of $94.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $112.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.47.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

