Contrasting Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) and Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) and Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Genmab A/S and Homology Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 46.32% 22.78% 20.33% Homology Medicines -133.82% -48.79% -40.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Genmab A/S and Homology Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Homology Medicines 0 3 6 0 2.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Homology Medicines has a consensus price target of $8.57, suggesting a potential upside of 619.89%. Given Homology Medicines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Homology Medicines is more favorable than Genmab A/S.

0.0% of Genmab A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of Homology Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Genmab A/S shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of Homology Medicines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Genmab A/S has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Homology Medicines has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genmab A/S and Homology Medicines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S $1.35 billion 20.69 $478.57 million $12.13 35.21 Homology Medicines $33.97 million 2.01 -$95.76 million ($0.10) -11.90

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Homology Medicines. Homology Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genmab A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Homology Medicines on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC. Its products include daratumumab to treat MM, non-MM blood cancers, and AL amyloidosis; GEN1047; tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB, and DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB for treating solid tumors; Epcoritamab for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and HexaBody-CD38 and DuoHexaBody-CD37 for treating hematological malignancies. The company's also develops products, which is in Phase 2 comprise Teclistamab for vaso-occlusive crises; Camidanlumab tesirine to treat hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 to treat MM; PRV-015 for treating celiac disease; Mim8 for treating haemophilia A; and Lu AF82422 for treating multiple system atrophy disease. In addition, it has approximately 20 active pre-clinical programs. The company has a commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seagen Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin. It also has a collaboration agreement with CureVac AG for the research and development of differentiated mRNA-based antibody products; AbbVie for the development of epcoritamab; and collaborations with BioNTech, Janssen, Novo Nordisk A/S, BliNK Biomedical SAS, and Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, through a single injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, peripheral nervous system, bone marrow, cardiac and skeletal muscle, and eye. Its lead product candidate is HMI-102, which is in Phase 2 pheNIX clinical trial, a gene therapy for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in adults. The company also develops HMI-103 for the treatment of PKU in pediatric patients; HMI-202 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; and HMI-203 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type II, as well as HMI-104 for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Homology Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

