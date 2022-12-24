Contrasting RXO (NYSE:RXO) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of GXO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of GXO Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RXO and GXO Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GXO Logistics $7.94 billion 0.64 $153.00 million $1.77 24.31

Analyst Recommendations

GXO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than RXO.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RXO and GXO Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 0 7 5 0 2.42 GXO Logistics 0 3 8 0 2.73

RXO currently has a consensus price target of $21.44, suggesting a potential upside of 31.88%. GXO Logistics has a consensus price target of $58.53, suggesting a potential upside of 36.03%. Given GXO Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GXO Logistics is more favorable than RXO.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and GXO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO N/A N/A N/A GXO Logistics 2.36% 12.90% 4.01%

Summary

GXO Logistics beats RXO on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, consumer technology, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods industries. GXO Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

