Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.
About Core Molding Technologies
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core Molding Technologies (CMT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.