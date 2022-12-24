CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORRGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.11. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -12.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORRGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Featured Articles

