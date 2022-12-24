Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 3.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 17.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 204,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,931,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Corning by 58.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 220,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,387,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.47%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

