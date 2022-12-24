Corundum Group Inc. Acquires 1,356 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.09 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

