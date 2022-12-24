Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Boosted by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after buying an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $462.65 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $495.47 and its 200-day moving average is $501.09.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Bank of America cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

