Courier Capital LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,215,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,360,000 after purchasing an additional 491,891 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125,005 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,103,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,357,000 after purchasing an additional 101,244 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,055,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 824,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,527,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $200.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.05 and a 200-day moving average of $208.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $285.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

