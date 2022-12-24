Courier Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,907 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zoetis by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,198,000 after acquiring an additional 736,720 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $145.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $249.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

