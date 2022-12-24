Courier Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $177,361,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $11,883,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL opened at $57.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.23) to GBX 2,950 ($35.84) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.74) to GBX 2,922 ($35.50) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.54) to GBX 2,987 ($36.29) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

