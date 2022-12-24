Courier Capital LLC Has $388,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $367.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

