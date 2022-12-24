Courier Capital LLC Invests $211,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $456.40 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $483.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $435.81 and its 200-day moving average is $413.55.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

