Courier Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Courier Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after acquiring an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,681,000 after acquiring an additional 437,559 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,317,000 after acquiring an additional 377,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Avery Dennison by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 442,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,993,000 after purchasing an additional 331,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $181.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.73. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $219.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.11.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

