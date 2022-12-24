Courier Capital LLC Makes New $496,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

