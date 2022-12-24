Courier Capital LLC Purchases New Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in S&P Global by 45.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in S&P Global by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after buying an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in S&P Global by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $332.94 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $481.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.45.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.19.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

