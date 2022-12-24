Courier Capital LLC Raises Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $52.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.34. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

