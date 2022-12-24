Courier Capital LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819,399 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5,699.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,638 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,466,247.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $115.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $62.17 and a 12 month high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.