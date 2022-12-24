CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVU opened at $3.25 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

