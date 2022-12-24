Credit Suisse Group Lowers Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $16.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 104.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CCL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $7.81 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 214,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 625,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

