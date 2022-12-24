Credit Suisse Group Raises General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $82.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.15.

General Mills Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.5% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

