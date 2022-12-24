CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 7,556 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $101.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.95 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.95.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,654,000 after buying an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after buying an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,722,000 after buying an additional 65,999 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

