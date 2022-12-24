CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 million, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $6.58.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk bought 21,948 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $127,517.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 721,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,576.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.80% of CVD Equipment worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

