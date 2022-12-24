Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Cyren Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYRN opened at $0.65 on Friday. Cyren has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 206.16% and a negative net margin of 123.96%. The business had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyren

Cyren Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. 23.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

